Ex-head brings greetings from Hong Kong to Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club

Gary WRIGHT brought the greetings all the way from the Rotary Club of Hong Kong to Oswestry Cambrian Rotary and presented them with a club banner.

Gary was a Rotarian with the Oswestry Cambrian club when he was the headteacher of the Adcote School at Little Ness – until he took on the role of founding headmaster of the Mount Kelly International School in Hong Kong.

Gary’s challenge was to set up four school sites from scratch into Hong Kong’s first British preparatory boarding school for boys and girls aged five to 13, ready for opening in September 2018.

Gary transferred his membership to the Hong Kong club when he started the new job just over a year ago.

Rotary is an international organisation with more than 34,000 clubs in more than 200 countries across the world.

