Farewell to Othopaedic League of Friends chairman Tricia

After more than a decade of service, the League of Friends to the Orthopaedic Hospital has said farewell to its chairman Tricia Norris.

Having been a hard-working member of the Tanat Valley branch for many years, Tricia was elected to the executive committee in May 2008 and became chairman in September 2011.

Her enthusiasm as chairman contributed to a critical shift in the role of the League of Friends when development occurred at the entrance of the Orthopaedic in 2011.

She was keen to retain the personality and character of the hospital and won the admiration of the Trust management team and her colleagues as she drove forward to establish the concept of a welcoming coffee shop and retail shop run by volunteers.

Trust chairman Frank Collins said: “I want to put on record my appreciation for Trish. She’s chaired the League of Friends in an admirable way.”

Chief executive, Mark Brandreth, added: “The Trust is grateful for the contribution that Tricia has made – she has been the epitome of a good friend to the hospital.”

Victoria Sugden, the charity director of the League of Friends, added: “It has been a great privilege to work for Tricia – she has guided us with elegance, calm, patience and a wonderful sense of humour.”