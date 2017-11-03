Fly tipping in Shropshire has cost more than £72,000

FLY TIPPING in Shropshire has cost taxpayers more than £72,000 in the past year.

The alarming figure came from a report published by the government on fly-tipping in the county from 2016 to 2017.

The document also stated there had been no reported fines for illegally dumping waste in the area and no prosecutions or formal caution actions have been taken over the year.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for planning and regulation, said: “Many individuals have received written warnings for various environmental crimes – mainly littering – when witnessed by Shropshire Council officers. This is the level of enforcement used before the possibility of a fixed penalty notice being issued.

“This approach is consistent with the council’s enforcement policy and is, in the main, an appropriate and proportionate response to such matters.

“Such a written warning will often change an individual’s behaviour and reduce the likelihood of them re-offending in the future, which is the main intention behind any enforcement action taken by the council.

“We are unable to provide confirmed clearance cost figures, as the cost of fly-tipping is not recorded separately.

“Payment for clearance of fly-tipping is included within contract costs for provision of the street cleansing service, which isn’t broken down by its constituent parts.”

The Unauthorised Deposit of Waste (also known as fixed penalties) Regulations 2016 came into force on May, 9 2016.

The regulations introduced new powers for councils to issue fixed- penalty notices for small-scale fly-tipping, providing an alternative to prosecutions.

However, fixed-penalty notices are not issued automatically for an identified breach, and will only be issued after a proper assessment of all the circumstances.