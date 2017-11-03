Newspaper chief steps down after illustrious career in media

David Faulkner, managing director of NWN Media, publishers of the Advertizer, has stepped down after a career in the newspaper industry spanning more than 40 years

Previously in private ownership, NWN Media Ltd was recently acquired by the Newsquest Media Group Ltd, whose chief executive Henry Faure Walker said: “David has had a formidable career in regional publishing over the past 40 years, including the last eight years leading NWN.

“I am sure you will join me in wishing him well for the future and I am pleased he has agreed to carry on working for Newsquest on a freelance basis to help further develop our contract printing business.”

Managing director of Newsquest North West, Nick Fellows, will now be taking over management responsibility for NWN Media.

David initially entered the newspaper world as a management trainee for the Thomson Newspapers group, then the largest publisher of regional newspapers in the country.

Over the years he has worked across the UK overseeing a number of large publishing operations.

He was for several years managing director of the Chester Chronicle group of titles owned by Trinity Mirror.

He then worked for Trinity in the Midlands before returning to Chester to become MD of NWN Media Ltd in 2008.

David, who lives in Chester, has also been a key player in the city’s business community over the years.

He has been president of Chester Business Club since 2009.

The club has a strong voice in the city representing the business community and also promotes social and charitable activities.

David has also served on a number of bodies working towards an economically successful city and region, including: Chester City Centre Management, Chester Business Leadership Forum, a board member of CEWTEC and a director of Ellesmere Port Enterprise Agency.

David said: “The world of newspapers has changed so much over the years of my involvement, but I can honestly say I have enjoyed every minute and relished the challenge.

“I am now looking forward to working with Newsquest to develop the contract print side of their business.”