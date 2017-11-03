Oswestry bonfire night and fireworks display set to be better than ever

The Oswestry Annual Bonfire and Fireworks Display will take place on Saturday from 6.30pm at Brogyntyn Park.

The highly-popular event will be organised by Oswestry Town Council and the Oswestry Borderland Rotary – and hopes are high it will be bigger than ever.

The display is now into its second decade and has raised more than £60,000 for local good causes.

This year, additional fireworks have been bought and it promises to be the most spectacular display in memory.

The town’s mayor Councillor Vince Hunt said: “I hope as many people as possible will come to Brogyntyn Park and enjoy this community event.

“The atmosphere is always most enjoyable and by bringing the community together, we help fundraise for our local good causes and those less fortunate than ourselves.

“The town council has been proud to be a partner of the Treble Niners over the years and thank both Mike Wilkinson and Jonathan Davies and the rest personnel of Oswestry Fire Station for their support.

“We are most grateful to the Oswestry Borderland Rotary for helping to continue this fantastic event for the town which means such a lot to so many people.”

Admission is £5 for adults and £1 for children, payable on the gate.