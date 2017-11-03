Why I'm asking you to buy a poppy this year...

I was just three when, in mid-August, while on holiday with my parents in Morecambe, my father received a telegram recalling him back to London and Scotland Yard, as all leave had been cancelled. I remember some days later sitting with my mother and uncle listening to the prime minister saying we were at war with Germany. But at three, it meant very little – then!

I remember travelling back to London on overcrowded trains in an air of excitement and my mother making blackout curtains, to try to fool the German bombers by placing London in darkness.

I remember rationing and how those chickens which my father, a farmer’s son from Lancashire, kept in our west London garden suddenly became such a valuable commodity.

Then with Dunkirk came reality. Together with my mother, I went back to Morecambe, where we stayed for two years.

On returning to London, again on overcrowded and often delayed trains, seeing whole streets laid to waste, of hearing at night the sound of those bomber engines overhead – they had a very strange and intimidating sound.

I remember the sound of fire engines rushing through the streets and the ‘crump’ of falling bombs, of sitting beneath the dining-room table, which had been pushed into a corner to make a shelter. The survival rate for those taking shelter that way was higher, it was said.

I would sit in the corner, wrapped in my dressing gown and with one of my mother’s carefully-rationed biscuits. I remember the sound of the mobile Ack-Ack guns which travelled up and down on the nearby railway line and the clatter of falling shrapnel, which I hunted for in daylight to keep as a souvenir.

As the war progressed, I remember the four-page Daily Express newspaper – Rupert Bear still made it every day. We, as a group of lads sitting on the mound at the top of the nearby allotment, would watch the Flying Bombs come humming in, to see their tail light suddenly die and slip quietly out of the sky – and moments later watch a huge column of smoke rise up as it exploded somewhere in west London.

I remember the Flying Bomb that removed two pairs of semi-detached houses in the adjacent street, and when a blast from another took out all the front windows and stripped tiles from the roof.

At school in London, lessons continued normally. But each time the alarm was sounded, we all quickly made our way down to the shelter – the cellars – where, if it was that time of day, we would drink our milk and, if very lucky, have a Chelsea bun.

Never did I wonder which of our fellow pupils might be going home to find no home. It did happen.

Then I remember the awful afternoon when the factory out on the Great West Road was hit by a Flying Bomb and hundreds were killed.

Youth has a way of frequently being able to absorb these events, but my parents and our neighbours were terribly effected.

So it was then that American soldiers first appeared along the London Road, which led to D-Day and the liberation of Europe.

Now an eager eight-year-old and more aware of events, I saw the first pictures from the concentration camps, the like of which I never want to see again. That said, I have now seen similar pictures from the Balkans and other areas of conflict.

We must all remember what has happened in these past years.

So please may my few words try to make us aware, especially the very young, that war is the most terrible thing and not something on a games console.

Salute those who seek to defend us from the horrors of the past and from those yet to come.

As an 18-year-old, I served my time as a National Service soldier, but then went back to serve in the Reserve for a further 30 years.

Each Remembrancetide I look for the names I remember. Some have died on active service and some have died through age or illness – but all have died manning the shield that endeavours to keep the rest of us safe, so we can enjoy the lifestyle we enjoy but which others would deny us if they could.

In Oswestry, the Royal British Legion asks only that you support us to help remember and care for those who have died and those who suffer, be they young or old.

