Love is in the air at Selattyn

SELATTYN and Gobowen P3 team of volunteers carried out its first major public footpath improvement project in Selattyn on October 13.

Led by Helen Beresford from the Shropshire County Outdoors Department, the team replaced an unsafe wooden stile and fencing with a modern galvanised steel kissing gate. The work has greatly improved safety on this much-used shortcut.

The P3 team, which meets on the second Friday of each month, will carry out further improvement projects during coming months. Additional volunteers are most welcome to join the group. Training will be given when required to develop practical skills towards greater access to our public rights of way.

For further information contact Mike McKenna on 07565 528821.