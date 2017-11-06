The Marches School Netball Team crowned north Shropshire Champions

Twenty one local secondary school teams competed in the North Shropshire under 13s and under 15s Netball Tournament on Wednesday, November 1, hosted at The Marches School.

Schools competing in the tournament included; The Corbet School, Thomas Adams School, Lakelands Academy, Adcote School, St Martins School and The Marches School.

The Marches School U15 team won all of their 5 games and went onto the final where they were crowned north Shropshire Champions after securing an 8 - 7 victory against The Corbet School.

Eighteen students from The Marches School competed in the U13 competition with an A and B team. The Marches School U13 B team were placed 3 rd in their group. The A team despite winning all 5 of their games were narrowly defeated in the final losing 4 – 2 against Adcote School.

The tournament was professionally umpired by Year 9 and Year 11 students from The Marches School, students Millie Allen, Holly Faulks, Amy Coulson, Freya Weetman, Evie Lloyd-Butler, Phoebe Davies, Ella Poole, Freya Hood, Emma Adams, Anna Holbrook, Jessie Shaw, Lily Weetman and Daisy O’Reilly.

Claire Turner, P.E Teacher at The Marches School said: “The girls played exceptionally well throughout the tournament, demonstrating great skill, team work and determination.”