Ellesmere manufacturer launches new apprenticeship programme

Ellesmere-based manufacturer Fabdec has kick-started a new apprenticeship programme with four talented young people joining the business.

Fabdec, which manufactures heating and cooling products, is looking to support a new generation of engineers and commercial leaders as part of its long-term growth plans.

The business will be working local colleges and training providers to develop the apprentices, who are: Tom Rowlands, 19, and Sophie Tyrer 19, welding apprentices, Daniel Fullerton, 21 a engineering apprentice and Sophie Jones, 23 a commercial apprentice.

Chris Powell, Fabdec managing director, said: “This is an exciting period of growth at Fabdec and we have recognised that to ensure our long-term future, we need to continue developing our younger members of staff.

“Through our new apprenticeship scheme, we want to help Tom, Daniel, Sophie and Sophie to build their skills and confidence, up to a point where they become trusted and valuable members of the team.

“We pride ourselves on being an independent UK manufacturer with a highly skilled and loyal workforce. While we have invested heavily in machinery and technology over the past year, it is the staff who really bring our products to life. As such we view staff training and personal development as vital to our continued growth and success.”

Each apprentice will spend four days a week within the business learning their trade, alongside one day at college for classroom-based learning. At the end of their apprenticeships they will achieve NVQ level three.

Gaining an apprenticeship at Fabdec is a particularly proud moment for Daniel Fullerton whose close family all work for the business. Dad Chris and brother Liam are production team members and mum Julie has worked for a number of years ensuring the Fabdec offices are clean and tidy.

Daniel said: “This is a great opportunity and I’ve seen from my family that Fabdec is a good place to work. I’m really looking forward to being in the factory and learning from the other welders and engineers. Fabdec has been around since the 1960s and employs a lot of people from the local area – I’m proud to be able to play a part in the future of the business.”

Following growth within its brewery, dairy and water heating divisions this year, Fabdec is exploring opportunities to expand its steel fabrication work into sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals and soft drinks.

The business is also celebrating an increase in demand for exports, with orders being placed in the US, Japan and across Europe.