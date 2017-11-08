Italian businessman seeks licence for new Oswestry venture

A new Italian eatery in Oswestry is another step closer to opening after the man behind it requested new premises licences.

Enrico Vittone already has planning permission to launch Impero on Church Street and has been busy revamping the building which was previously a stationery shop.

His latest request of Shropshire Council seeks permission to play recorded music during its opening hours, plus the supply of late night refreshments between 11pm and 1am on Friday and Saturdays, and supply of alcohol for consumption on the premises from 10am to 10pm between Sunday to Thursday and from 10am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

A decision is expected by the end of the year.