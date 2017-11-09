New business plans on the cards for the Knockin Shop

A popular village shop could be about to change after plans were unveiled to create a fish and chip shop.

Amo Singh hopes to make the Knockin Shop more financially viable with the new additions which will also create one more part-time job opportunity.

Agent Justin Shirra said: “The current unit enjoys the mix of functions such as Post Office, shop and beauty salon.

“The current lease is coming to a finish and the existing occupants are wishing to relocate the salon. The prospective new occupants wish to simplify the unit into two commercial units, ie a Post Office and shop with a separate fish and chip unit.”

Both units would be open seven-days-a-week, however the Post Office would only be open Monday to Saturday.

A decision from Shropshire Council is expected by December 27.