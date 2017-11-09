Reports rates West Mercia Police efficiency as 'good'

An efficiency report has rated West Mercia Police as ‘good’.

The document by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) outlined a number of positives in the ways in which the force understands its demand, makes use of its resources and plans for demand in the future.

The force was also praised for the way in which it understands hidden harms and analyses trends in public demand, in order to allocate resources to where they are most needed.

Further positive comments were included around the force’s handling of emergency responses, commitment to leadership development and partnership working with other agencies.

Areas for improvement were highlighted around the 101 service, and understanding the demand of protective and investigative policing work.

It also described the Police and Crime Commissioner’s investments in technology as an “ambitious and innovative change.”

PCC John Campion said: “I promised to deliver a police service which works efficiently for the communities of West Mercia, and this report is a pleasing reflection of what I see on a day to day basis, although clear improvements can still be made.

“The investments I have made to reform West Mercia Police through technology, will continue to make West Mercia Police more efficient, improving the service to the public and ensuring our communities get the help they need at the right time.

“We have good foundations to build on, and I am reassured that the police are committed to making further improvement.”