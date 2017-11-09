St Martins School Fun Party Popping Week

St Martins School has enjoyed a Fun Party Popping Week.

Students played games like popping balloons to win prizes, ate popcorn, and came to school in fancy dress.

It was organised by pupils elected by the school which ran alongside the snap General Election.

The week of fun was a policy proposed by ‘The Fun Party Popping Week Party’, led by Ruby Lockley, Chloe Price and Cassie Taylor from Year Six.

Principal Sue Lovecy said: “This was a fantastic event where we witnessed students taking part in a democratic process. The party leaders have had some fantastic ideas that the whole school has enjoyed.”