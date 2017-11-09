Students at North Shropshire College gearing up for Global Entrepreneur Week

North Shropshire College business students and lecturers have been preparing for their Global Entrepreneur Week.

During November 13-17 students will listen to a series of talks from business owners about starting their own businesses.

Neil Berwick, business lecturer at NSC said: “This is an excellent opportunity for our students to explore business start-up opportunities and to engage with the activities taking place during Global Entrepreneur Week.

”As a college, we pride ourselves on giving students the best opportunities to expand their knowledge of their chosen subject, and we are extremely pleased with the engagement the students have had with the event to date.”

Global Entrepreneur Week began in 2007, with 69 countries participating.