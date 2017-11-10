Welsh Farmers delight at Lord Mayor's Show

Farmers in England and Wales have made it clear they were delighted to represent the farming industry at this year’s Lord Mayor’s Show in London.

Agriculture took centre stage in the 802nd parade on Saturday [November 11] thanks to the Worshipful Company of Farmers, supported by the NFU and agricultural machinery manufacturer New Holland.

The organisations highlighted the economic and environmental importance of farming, as well as its crucial role in helping to deliver food security for Britain.

The procession included eight young farmers, including one representative from Wales, who were chosen after the NFU launched a nationwide search to find young farmers who have made an outstanding contribution to the agricultural sector.

Worshipful Company of Farmers Master Julian Sayers said: “The Lord Mayor’s Show is an ideal showcase to tell a largely urban audience about the importance of Wales and Britain’s farming industry to both food production and care for the countryside.”

NFU Cymru president Stephen James said: “We are extremely proud to be supporting the Worshipful Company of Farmers for the fourth year in a row at one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious pageants.

“The Lord Mayor’s Show gives us the perfect platform to explain about the importance of Welsh and British farming, and about our farmers and growers who are proud to produce quality, tasty and affordable food for everyone to enjoy.”

NFU Cymru’s representative Tom Rees said: “The part of the parade that I’m most looking forward to is being able to portray the positive image of our industry. It’s so important that people outside of the industry know what a young vibrant industry we are. I’m looking forward to meeting people and letting them feel confident that when they buy Welsh and British they buy the best.”

Mark Crosby, marketing manager for New Holland UK and Ireland, said: “The Lord Mayor’s Show has a long tradition of showcasing the best of British.

“It’s an honour to play a part in the procession and display our support for Britain’s hardworking food and farming industry.”