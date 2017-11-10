Woman who fell from Oswestry town centre roof in stable condition

A woman was airlifted to hospital after falling from scaffolding in Oswestry town centre on Thursday afternoon.

Police raced to Cross Street where the Poundland store was closed for a short time following reports of concern for the safety of a person at around 3.25pm.

People were later allowed into the building however the English Walls entrance remained closed during the afternoon.

The woman, who is in her late teens, is currently in a stable condition.

Jamie Arrowsmith, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, confirmed the Midlands Air Ambulance from RAF Cosford attended, landing in Cae Glas Park.

He said the woman suffered “multiple serious injuries” and was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by air ambulance.