Big Lottery fund sees £140,000 giving to three villages in the last year

A Big Lottery funding pot has invested more than £140,000 in St Martins, Gobowen and Weston Rhyn this year.

The Three Parishes Big Local Partnership awarded funding to groups, clubs and projects including Weston Rhyn and District Gardening Club for a banner and display boards and Gobowen Youth FC for new footballs and contribution towards new goalposts, while larger grants have been given to Gobowen Scouts to go towards a trip to Kandersteg International scouting centre, TNS Community Foundation to run holiday activity sessions for four-10 year olds, and to Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council for playing field equipment.

The biggest investment was to Oswestry Station Building Trust to towards the purchase of Gobowen Station buildings which amounts to over £100,000 to improve the historical building.

Partnership chairman Nick Heard said: “Our third year has seen more Big Local money invested in our communities than in previous years. We have had the opportunities to fund a wide range of projects and activities, including projects which develop skills, reduce social isolation and improve our local facilities.”

“As we move into year four, the Partnership is excited about making even more of a difference to the lives of local people.”

As well as grants the group has also commissioned Citizens Advice Shropshire on a three-year project that will help residents manage their household finances which launched in April, while other projects such as the Village Volunteering have continued.

The Partnership was launched in 2010 after the area was successful in gaining a £1 million funding pot to benefit the communities over a 10-year period.

Anyone wishing to find out more about the Three Parishes Big Local programme, is asked to contact Bridget or Paula at Qube on 01691 656882, visit the website www.big-local.org or view the 3PBigLocal facebook page.