Oswestry's Garden of Remembrance to be completed by Christmas

A Garden of Remembrance in Oswestry should be completed by Christmas.

The town council agreed to create the feature at Oswestry Cemetery earlier this year and is due to discuss an update on the work when it meets on Wednesday night.

Contractors Jones Brothers of Weston Rhyn Ltd began preparation work last week following a site meeting.

Arren Roberts, assistant town clerk, said: “The work is dependent on the weather conditions but both parties are keen for the work to be completed prior to Christmas.”

He added: “Members have committed significant time in this project and it is pleasing to see the work start.”