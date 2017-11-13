Black belt success for 11-year-old Oswestry School pupil Caitlin McCourt

Oswestry School pupil Caitlin McCourt has fought her way to earn the coveted Tae Kwon Do 1st Dan black belt.

Caitlin’s hard work and determination came into play as she received the belt following her grading in Bristol.

Alongside gruelling training sessions after school Caitlin had to learn Korean, become proficient at 10 patterns, learn the meanings of all of these patterns and step up and fight against opponents. She then competed against men and older teen boys because of her height.

Caitlin, who is sponsored and supported by The Lion Quays Resort, has been presented with her name embroidered black belt and a new black belt dobok (training suit).

She can also now officiate at competitions and be part of the examining team at gradings.