Oswestry Library to mark Anti-Bullying Week

Oswestry Library will mark National Anti-Bullying Week (November 13 to 17) with an event.

The theme to this week is ‘All Different, All Equal’ and Friday’s Kind Corber pre-school stories and rhyme session will give children the chance to hear stories and sing songs about the importance of being kind, accepting and respectful of others.

It takes place at the library between 2pm and 2.30pm, while a similar session takes place at Gobowen Library on Thursday between 10am and 10.30am.

The sessions are free for children and parents or carers, but they do need to book their place with each library by calling 01743 255351 for Oswestry Library or 01691 653388 for Gobowen Library.