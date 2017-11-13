Schoolchildren descend on Park Hall's First World War site

Shropshire schoolboys had a first-hand account of life during the First World War recently.

Youngsters from Severndale Specialist Academy in Shrewsbury, and primary schools in Whixhall, Tilstock and Prees, visited the ‘Trenches Through the Ages’ at Park Hall as part of Shropshire Council’s ‘In the Hands of Boys’ project.

Their visit allowed them to experience trench warfare in a life-sized trench.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for Culture and Leisure, said the project is “particularly poignant”.

He added: “It’s so important that the roles various sites across Shropshire like Stokesay Court and Park Hall played in supporting the First World War effort are recognised. So many brave young men, and indeed boys in some instances, lost their lives during the war.

“This project allows them to be remembered and the knowledge passed on to new generations. It’s fantastic that local schools are working with us and heritage professionals to ensure that Shropshire’s involvement in the First World War is not forgotten.”

During their Park Hall visit the boys were able to explore a number of items from local collections, including; photographs, letters, postcards, diaries, equipment, uniform and detailed replica artefacts.

Park Hall was the site of one of the largest training camps in the country, housing over 21,000 troops, including the famous war poet, Wilfred Owen.

The project saw almost 90 boys visit five sites across Shropshire and they have also been taking part in dance workshops will culminate in a finale performance at Theatre Severn on Sunday.