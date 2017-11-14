Festive season is almost here with Oswestry's Christmas lights switch-on

The countdown to Christmas officially begins in Oswestry this week with the annual switch-on the festive lights.

Colin Cole, the winner of the Advertizer’s competition to find a worthy individual to sink the plunger and turn on the Christmas display, will do just that on Thursday at around 6pm.

The 98-year-old was a wireless operator in the Second World War and is the oldest member of Oswestry’s Royal British Legion branch. He is also a member of the town’s CCTV group and even worked at the National School.

Ahead of the big switch-on local primary schools and colleges will perform on the stage which will be set up on the Bailey Head with entertainment beginning at 4pm.

For pictures and more from the event see next week’s Advertizer.