Future ideas for Oswestry Hillfort will create tourism hub

Oswestry’s historic hillfort could form a central hub for heritage tourism in the area.

Plans put together by the Oswestry Heritage Gateway group aim to promote the Iron Age feature – one of the most important and best preserved sites in Britain – along with numerous other attractions such as Park Hall Training Camp, the Cambrian Railway and the historic London to Holyhead Road.

The idea will be presented to town councillors at their meeting tomorrow when they will also receive a presentation from the Hands Off Old Oswestry Hillfort (HOOOH) group in light of the SAMDev review and the inclusion of the land between Gobowen Road and Whittington Road for housing.

Kate Clarke, from HOOOH, said: “We gave a similar presentation to Selattyn and Gobowen Parish Council. They were very interested to hear about the potential tourism and leisure benefits of the Gateway concept for their communities.

“They have appointed a hillfort representative who keeps councillors abreast of news and initiatives concerning the hillfort. We will be asking Oswestry Town Council if they will appoint a member to do the same.”