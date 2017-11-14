Iceland founder Malcolm Walker receives Knighthood

The man who launched frozen food giant Iceland in Oswestry has received his knighthood.

Malcolm Walker, who was named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June for services to retail, received the honour from the Duke of Cambridge at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace on Friday.

It comes as the business marks its 47th anniversary on November 18.

In June, the now 71-year-old, said: “I’m stunned and delighted to receive the great honour of a knighthood – and send many thanks to everyone who has congratulated me on it.”

Mr Walker launched the business on Leg Street while he was still an employee of Woolworths before growing it into a household name.