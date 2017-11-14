Oswestry Cricket Club pays tribute to former player Eric Marsh

The Shropshire cricketing family is mourning the death of Eric Marsh, who died in hospital last week.

Mr Marsh played regularly for the county side between 1964 and 1976. He was capped in 1972 and a member of the Shropshire side which won the Minor Counties Championship a year later.

An opening batsman and leg break bowler, he played with distinction for Ludlow, Whitchurch and Oswestry, and was first captain and co-founder of the Shropshire over-50s side.

Born in Greenwich, London, Marsh was educated at St Dunstan’s College where he quickly showed promise as a cricketer, appearing for Kent Seconds. After studying mathematics at Bristol University, he played for UAU and Somerset II.

On leaving Bristol, Marsh undertook a postgraduate course at Oxford University where he played a good number of first-class games for the Dark Blues and later taught.

Oswestry Cricket Club president John Hulme paid tribute to the former Morda Road man.

He said: “Eric was a fine all-round sportsman and unfailingly modest about his achievements.

“He was technically a very correct batsman, always pleasing to the eye. He was also an excellent fielder as befitting an all-England fugby fives champion, a title he held for a number of years.

“Eric had a very deep knowledge and understanding of the game which he was always happy to share with any aspiring young player.

“As a sportsman, teacher and naturalist, he made a very valuable contribution to Shropshire life. Our thoughts are very much with his wife Jane and family at this sad time.”