Battle for Ellesmere Community Nursing Home is over

The fight for Ellesmere Community Nursing home to stay open is now over as the last of the residents have moved out.

The home closed at midday on November 14.

A employee who wished to remain anonymous told the Advertizer: “The last person left at 11am this morning (14).

“It has been a very emotional last few days, we feel like we have been quickly booted out.”

The nursing home on Trimpley street was due to close on December 8 because of a financial deficit of £90,000.

MP for North Shropshire, Owen Paterson said: “This is the first I’ve heard of the sudden closure. It is a great shame it has served a great deal of value to the community.”

Before Owen Paterson was MP he led a campaign with Olga Cureton to keep the Cottage Hospital open and he feels ‘very strongly’ about the closure of the home.

Mr Paterson was arranging to meet with the chief executive of the Clinical Commissioning Group to discuss the closure in more detail.

Ellesmere mayor, Councillor Ryan Hartley has offered his support to the trustee members.