Ruscoe places faith in deep squad ahead another crucial week for TNS

Scott RUSCOE is backing his The New Saints squad to cope with three huge games in nine days as they return to league action on Friday night.

TNS needed penalties to reach the Irn-Bru Cup semi-finals, with more than a few of his players pulling up with cramp and other complaints, with the Nathaniel MG Cup semi-final against Connah’s Quay also on the horizon.

But Ruscoe pointed to Christian Seargeant – who is joint top scorer in the league – and Alex Darlington starting Sunday’s clash from the bench as proof of the changes he can make ahead of the clash with Llandudno.

“If you look at Sunday’s game, we left out Sarge and he’s joint top-scorer in the league,” he said.

“We’ve got other players to come back too, so it means anyone who put their bodies on the line on Sunday might be able to have a rest.

“If they’re struggling, we can have a look at it. They have a couple of days of recovery now ahead of Friday, so we can have a look at it.

“We might be able to change one or two.”

Ruscoe feels his side need to bounce back in the league after a shock 1-0 home defeat to Barry Town United last time out.

He added: “In the league, we have a point to prove.

“We were on a 14 or 15-game unbeaten run before Barry came to beat us and we need to use Sunday’s clash as a springboard for again.

“Barry stopped us in our tracks and fair play to them, but we should have won that game.

“We’re expecting something similar against Llandudno. They have a new manager in Iwan Williams and he went man-for-man in the Caernarfon cup game.

“We’ll have to see if he does the same again, but we’ll have to be up to it and find solutions to any problems.”

Saints’ trip to Llandudno kicks off at 7.45pm on Friday while Monday’s League Cup semi-final starts at the same time.