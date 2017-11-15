Thrills and spills for Oswestry action man

When Guy Ritchie decided to shoot his last film Disney’s live-action Aladdin, he wanted only the best.

Which is why he chose Hollywood star Will Smith – and Oswestry’s Lee Wright...

Lee is a stuntman and his recent projects have included Mary Queen of Scots with David Tennant, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie, as well as ITV’s Vanity Fair with Michael Palin.

At the moment you can see him in the BBC’s Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents.

You may think when he isn’t leaping off buildings and dodging flying carpets, the father-of-three is relaxing and taking it easy. You couldn’t be more wrong.

“I’ve always been active – even as a child I was giving my parents heart attacks by jumping out of trees and springing off cliff faces,” said Lee, who lives in Oswestry with his wife Jana.

“With my wife and children I go out all the time doing anything from potholing to mountaineering.

“When my daughter was four years old she climbed Snowdon with us, and she went up the north side of Tryfan last year.

“I travel all over the country with my job, but I wanted to base myself in Shropshire as that is where I grew up and there is so much to see and do.”

Lee lives on Judge Meadows in Oswestry, which is the site of the former leisure centre off College Road.

Lee, whose three children are Ellie, aged 15, Holly, eight, and Connor, 10 months old, grew up in Ruyton-XI-Towns, near Baschurch, and said his love for adventure was fuelled as a boy when he joined the Air Cadets in the 1165 squadron in Oswestry.

“Learning to fly aircraft was so exciting – I will never forget my time with the 1165 squadron,” he said.

“After leaving school I worked with a group called Knights of the Damned that do live jousting displays at various shows around the country.

“I now work freelance as a stuntman and I also do a lot of Bollywood films. I was the stunt co-ordinator on Judwaa 2 and I try to use local people and get them involved in the films as well.”

Lee got married recently and said he couldn’t resist riding up to Oswestry Register office on horseback.

“After we were married, both of us went together on the horse to Whittington Castle,” he said.

“It was a day we will never forget and just a few days after the ceremony we were given the keys to our new home.

“It is the perfect start to our married life.”