Two charged following Oswestry supermarket theft investigation

Officers investigating a theft in Aldi, Oswald Road, Oswestry, have charged two men.

The incident, which happened on October 24, saw two men caught on CCTV snatching an 87-year-old lady’s purse while she was shopping.

Catalin-mihai Verea, aged 44 and of Thimblemill Road, Smethwick, has been charged with theft from a person.

Florin-iulian Bajanaru, aged 38 and of Mill Hill, Smethwick, has been charged with theft from a person.

They have both been bailed to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 28.