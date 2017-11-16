Appeal over doorstep trader in Weston Rhyn

Police are warning people to vigilant following an incident involving a doorstep trader in Weston Rhyn.

A spokesperson for Oswestry’s Safer Neighbourhoods Team said a carer reported that the trader claiming to sell fresh fish had called on an older resident in Brookfield Estate on Tuesday morning [DEL Nov 14].

The continued: “He offered to put fish costing £68 in the resident's fridge and only charge £35. The offer was accepted but it was later found that only four small pieces of fish had been put in the fridge.

“The trader was accompanied by another male whom he claimed to be his brother.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number quoting incident number 0246s of November 14, 2017.