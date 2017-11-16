Local man to relive Everest adventure

An adventure to Mount Everest will be brought to life on Tuesday.

Dave Andrews will give a talk about his journey which inspired his latest book, Gobowen to Everest, which is raising money for charity.

His journey included encounters with Brian Blessed, Sarah Ferguson, the team of international climbers he was associated with, and the Sherpa people of Nepal.

His talk at Oswestry Library takes place between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, and costs £3.

Please book with library staff by calling 01743 250351 or email oswestry.library@shropshire.gov.uk