The annual Christmas card shop at an Oswestry church has been launched by the mayor.

Councillor Vince Hunt was on hand to the festive season going when he visited St Oswald’s Parish Church on Monday to open the Cards for Good Causes shop.

Funds raised will go to Age UK, the Alzheimer’s Society, Arthritis Research UK and Barnardo’s.

It will be open Mondays to Saturdays from 10am until 4pm through to December 16.