80-year-old man questioned by police over voyeurism claims at Orthopaedic

An 80-year-old man is being questioned by police over two reports of past voyeurism at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

The man is now barred from using any of the facilities at the hospital after West Mercia Police confirmed it is looking into reports of the incident that took place at the hospital on the outskirts of Oswestry.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: “We are investigating reports of two non-recent voyeurism offences by a member of public, reported to have happened at Orthopaedic Hospital between July 2014 and November 2016.

“A man in his 80s from Oswestry has been voluntarily interviewed and is assisting police with their enquiries.”

A spokesperson for Orthopaedic Hospital said: “We are aware of the allegations and are of course fully cooperating with the police with their investigation.

“The man has been asked not to use our facilities while the investigation is ongoing.”

The hospital will not be making any further comment.