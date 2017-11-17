Inspectors find marked improvement at Nesscliffe primary school

Teachers and pupils are celebrating following their recent Ofsted inspection.

St Andrew’s Primary School in Nesscliffe was rated ‘good’ across all aspects following a visit at the start of the new term – a leap from their previous report in July 2015 which rated the school as ‘requires improvement’.

Ofsted inspector Declan McCauley praised executive headteacher Nicola Bond and her team.

He said: “The executive headteacher has successfully improved key areas of the school since its previous inspection.

“She has high expectations and is highly aspirational for all pupils to achieve their absolute best, whatever their individual starting points.”

He added: “School leaders have a clear understanding of the strengths and few remaining weaknesses in the school. They are very clear about what they will do next to improve the school further.

“The school development plan is rightly focused on further improving pupils’ achievement, particularly in mathematics.”

Other highlights in the report include praise for the special educational needs team, sports funding, a good moral code among pupils and a “highly ambitious” governing body.

But Mr McCauley said there is still work to do in relation to accelerating pupils’ progress and further raising standards in reading, writing and mathematics for Key Stages One and Two.

Mrs Bond commented: “This basically sums up all the hard work we have put in, the governors, staff, parents and children, over the last two years – we are ecstatic.”

She also said that a highlight in the report for them is the “work to promote personal development and welfare” which was described as “outstanding” and added that work to further improve the school was ongoing at the time of the inspection and will continue.

The school is part of the Westcliffe Federation of Schools.