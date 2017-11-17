North Shropshire College feeling festive with Christmas fair

Preparations are underway for North Shropshire College’s festive Christmas fair at Walford Campus, near Baschurch, on Friday November 24.

The event will take place from 4pm until 8pm, and has lots of exciting activities for all ages including Santa’s grotto, craft and gift stalls, festive Christmas songs performed by the wonderful Mark ‘Macca’ Jones, glitter face painting, cuddle a rabbit and photos with Elsa from Frozen.

A special Christmas raffle will be taking place with a ‘Be a Keeper for a Day’ Animal experience as the top prize.

A range of yummy treats will be available for visitors to purchase, including mulled wine with mince pies, crepes and candy floss. Also, the college is pleased to be working with new events company, Vintage Horse Box who will be selling a range of refreshments including hot dogs, drinks, cakes, and hot chocolate with marshmallows.

Penny Hardy, event organiser said: “We are looking forward to making the college really festive for the fair and would like to say a big thank you for the fantastic support and engagement we have had from the public and stall holders so far.

“A lot of hard work by our Christmas events team has gone into preparations, and we are sure it will be a great success.”

It is not too late to exhibit at the fair, if you would like to book a stall to showcase your festive crafts and products, you can do so by contacting event organiser Penny Hardy via telephone on 01939 262187 or email p.hardy@nsc.ac.uk

Indoor and outdoor stalls are available to hire with prices ranging from £10 for a small stall to £15 for a larger stall.

For more information about the college and all events, visit the website at www.nsc.ac.uk or call 01691 688000.