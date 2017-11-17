Oswestry School run away with medals at the British Schools' Biathlon Championships

A trio of Oswestry School pupils came away with medals after taking part in time trials for the British schools’ modern biathlon championships held in Nottingham recently.

Josh Counter received a bronze medal after finishing third in the under-14 boys group.

Emma Bates also received a bronze medal in the under-11 girls while her brother Matthew came away with a silver medal in the under-13 boys category .

This championship is a part of the Modern Biathlon Series; it comprises a separate run and swim and is the culmination of a series of preliminary competitions organised throughout the country from September to December.

Competitors’ run and swim times are converted to points, with the final positions being decided by the total number achieved overall after both disciplines.

Results of all the preliminary competitions will be combined to create a British ranking list and published in mid-December.

Should the Oswestry School team be successful in qualifying they will be invited to formally enter for the Championships to be held on March 17-18 2018 at Crystal Palace.