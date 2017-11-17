Students reach new heights with visit to Lindstrand in Oswestry

North Shropshire College (NSC) Engineering students had the chance to experience a taste of hot air ballooning with a trip to Lindstrand Technologies in Oswestry recently.

They were shown around the factory by David Hampson, production manager, and were given an introduction to the entire process of making balloons, including computerised cutting, material welding and stitching, prototyping and metal component machining.

In addition, they were also given a talk explaining the regulations that Lindstrand have to follow when making balloons and aviation equipment.

Ex-NSC Engineering student Elliot Clark, who is currently undertaking an apprenticeship at Lindstrand, was also on hand to explain to the students about what it is like to work at the company.

Rupert Boyle, Engineering lecturer at NSC, said: “The visit was an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about commercial engineering and the techniques and practices involved; especially in the aviation industry.

“They thoroughly enjoyed the trip and it enabled them to bring to life what they have been learning in class up until now.”