Pressure mounts for Oswestry tennis side with one fixture remaining

Oswestry Tennis Club’s second mixed team knew that their penultimate fixture this week was going to be tough.

They were up against Worfield’s first team who are currently occupying the top slot in their group with each of their pairings having only dropped one rubber each in all their previous outings.

Oswestry first pair of captain Gary Edwards and partner Speth Cumpston made a nervous start against the Worfield opposing first pair, dropping the first set by 4-6, but then came back strongly to take the second 6-3 and then took the championship tie-break 1-0 (10-6) to secure the first rubber and causing just the second defeat of the season for this Worfield pair.

The second pair of Brett Hollywell and Clare Hann similarly made a nervous start, also dropping the first set against the Worfield second pairing by 3-6, but then worked out their opponent’s strategy to play some amazing tennis to take the second set on a tie-break 7-6 but unfortunately came up short in the deciding third set championship tie-break.

In the reverse rubbers Hollywell and Hann continued their superb form edging past the Worfield first pair in the first set 7-5 and then demolished them in the second set 6-0 to take the rubber.

But Edwards and Cumpston fell to their heaviest defeat of the season suffering a double bagel against the opposing second pair.

With the four available points equally shared the top of the Group Three remains very tight. One promotion place has already been secured by Worfield, and three teams are already automatically relegated, meaning Oswestry’s final fixture away at Town Walls could decide their fate so they know a good victory is needed.

However the other teams in the running, High Ercall Firsts and Wem Firsts may have something to say in the matter and it could all come down the games difference to determine which group they play in next season.