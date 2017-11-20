Two teenagers injured after car overturned on A483 at Llynclys

A collision on the A483 saw two teenagers taken to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to Llynclys Crossroads at 2.12am to a collision involving a blue Land Rover Discovery.

Four fire engines from Oswestry and Wellington were sent to the scene, along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: “The vehicle is understood to have hit the kerb, left the carriageway, collided and ended up in a field. The passenger and the driver of the Land Rover - both 18-year-old men - suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-changing.”

The car was found passenger side down, with severe damage all over and the roof pressed in.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “One 18-year-old male had walked up the bank to the road, complaining of jaw, neck and shoulder pain, and also had a head injury.

“Another 18-year-old male complained of chest, neck, back and knee pain, also with a head injury. He was given pain relief.

“Both males were immobilised and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance.”

Traffic was diverted via local routes.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 70S of November 18.