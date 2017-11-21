History expert warns of housing 'spread' at Oswestry's hillfort

The development of land on the outskirts of Oswestry could lead to the “spread” of more housing closer to the town’s historic hillfort, according to an archeology expert.

Tim Malim, from campaign group Hands Off Old Oswestry Hillfort, said he has concerns at the continued inclusion of land between Whittington Road and the B5069 Gobowen Road in Shropshire’s development plan.

At the time of its creation two other sites on the opposite side of the B5069 closer to the hillfort were also put forward as part of a masterplan.

Mr Malim said he believed this is still the case.

And he also said any development on the site - also known as OSW004 in the county plan - would ruin the view of the Iron Age structure from the town’s bypass and be damaging to tourism.

He said: “If houses were built the view of the hillfort would be obscured.

“It is very likely that if housing is created then it will allow housing to spread in the future and so the history of the site of the hillfort would be destroyed.”

Mr Malim said another adverse effect of building on the site would be the separation of the hillfort with other historical locations such as the Cambrian Heritage Railway, Park Hall Camp and Whittington Castle.

And he said this would work against the creation of an Oswestry Heritage Gateway which aims to promote heritage tourism in the area.

He continued: “We feel there are a lot of other houses proposed, many are already under construction.

“There would be no certainty that the housing would be permitted anyway because Heritage England that the design has to permit views of the hillfort.”

The county’s development plan - better known as SAMDev (Site Allocation and Management of Developments) - is currently being reviewed by parish and town councils and Oswestry Town Council recently gave its support to continue in its opposition of OSW004.

Mr Malim added: “The policy advice has been changing which strengths he reasons why local plans should be making more positive policies for the strategic vision to conserve and enhance heritage sites which SAMDev currently does not.”