TNS boss Ruscoe challenges players to make it four Nathaniel MG Cups in a row

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe has challenged his players to make it four Nathaniel MG Cup wins in a row after booking their final slot last night.

Ryan Brobbel’s wonder strike midway through the first half was the difference at Connah’s Quay.

And Ruscoe believes his side need never to become bored of winning as Saints chase four trophies in his first season as boss.

“We’re in a final – let’s make it four in a row; let’s make it nine league titles,” he told TNS TV.

“We should never get bored of winning and showing teams how good we are and I thought tonight, overall, we were really good.”

Ruscoe told The Advertizer prior to the game he was expecting a tough clash from a direct side, but was full of praise for makeshift centre-half duo Aeron Edwards and Ryan Leak.

“It was tough but we got the win in the end,” he added.

“We always knew what what would be happening here – they’re a very direct side.

“We’re through to a final and that’s magnificent. Edwards was fantastic – he’s come in and I know what I’m going to get with him.

“I’ve played with him and know if you ask him to play right back, or centre back, he will and he’ll do a very good job of it.

“I’m really pleased for him and Ryan as a pair at the back. I thought they looked comfortable and solid, plus the full backs were excellent.

“I’m really pleased with the squad – I could have made more changes but that team was the one to win the game.”

Ruscoe said he knew Brobbel’s long-range effort was going in because he was right behind it, admitting he wants to see more shots from distance.

He continued: “Brobbel’s goal was one worthy of winning any game.

“I think the one thing missing from our armoury is we don’t test the keeper from outside the box enough.

“It’s one of the best goals I’ve seen this season.”

The final will be against Welsh Premier League title rivals Cardiff Met in January next year, with details to be confirmed.