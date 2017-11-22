Man's injuries could have been "considerably worse" after Morda collision

A man who suffered a potentially serious head injury following a collision between a lorry and a car in Morda yesterday could have been left “considerably worse” given the damage to his vehicle.

The 20-year-old was taken to the trauma unit at the Royal Stoke University Hospital following the incident which happened at around 4.15pm.

Murray MacGregor, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, said the man had managed to get himself out of the car following the collision.

He continued: “He was treated for a potentially serious head injury but was conscious.

“According to the officer at the scene considering the damage to the vehicle his injuries could have been considerably worse.”

A doctor and paramedic from the Welsh Air Ambulance attended the scene by car and the WMAS sent an ambulance and a paramedic.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four crews from Oswestry and Wellington to the collision on Morda Road which involved a car and a heavy goods vehicle skip lorry.

They released one person and administered first aid.

West Mercia Police said the junction of the A483 and the B5069 was closed for a time because of the accident.