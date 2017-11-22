Multi-million pound housing complex in Oswestry welcomes new residents

The first residents of a new multi-million pound housing development ‘Ashwood’ have recently moved in.

Built for Oswestry’s over 55’s, Ashwood, off Alexandra Road, includes 53 apartments, eight bungalows, a restaurant and a 24/7 staff team.

The complex cost £9.9 million to develop.

New resident, Rosemary Jones, who moved into her apartment recently, from a nearby house, said: “When I first stepped into this apartment I knew this would be so right for me. My life has been enhanced by moving here. Everyone is really lovely and I enjoy the gardens and terrace. I have already made some good friends and we get together for coffee and to have a chat in the lounge downstairs.”

The development, made by The Wrekin Housing Trusts means that the trust has now built over 1500 homes in Shropshire.

Senior development manager for the trust, Andrea Martin said: “We are delighted to see people moving into Ashwood.

“Through our development programme we have built more than 700 brand new homes in the area over five years. Almost 300 of these have been completed or will be complete this year and includes 46 new homes on the former Oswestry Leisure Centre site, 52 new homes off Unicorn Road, Oswestry and 55 new homes at Bower Farm, St Martins.”

“As well as providing much needed affordable homes to local people the development by the Trust of five sites across Shropshire this year has generated £88.6 million to the economy, and created over 691 jobs including over 35 apprenticeship opportunities.”