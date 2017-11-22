North Shropshire College to host mental health workshop next month

A mental health awareness event will take place on Sunday, December 3 at Oswestry’s Memorial Hall.

There will be a range of workshops to teach meditation, sound healing and other stress management techniques.

The event is being organised by Zoe Jones, North Shropshire College countryside management lecturer, and will support mental health projects Hafal in Wales and the Children’s Society in Shropshire.

Zoe said: “I decided to organise the event in response to my concern for the rising number of young people suffering from mental health issues, as well as examples of these that have touched my life both inside and outside of the college.

“The event is designed to provide a holistic approach to Mental Health, looking at alternative therapies as opposed to conventional treatments which do not suit every individual.”