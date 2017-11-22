Shropshire Council exceeds target to get people out of hospital sooner

Shropshire Council has exceeded its target of helping patients leave hospital as soon as they can.

The Government tasked the service with reducing the number of patients staying in hospital longer than necessary – known as Delayed Transfer of Care – by 60 per cent by September 2017.

Figures revealed by NHS England show they exceeded that target achieving 75 per cent.

The council’s adult social care service has seen month-on-month improvements during the reporting period through a series of new programmes and initiatives such as bespoke night-time support and extra care units.

Lee Chapman, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for health, adult social care and housing, said: “No-one wishes to be in hospital longer than is necessary and in adult social care we work to support people to be discharged as soon as they are well. We are delighted that in September we exceeded the target that had been set nationally for us.

“I would like to offer my congratulations to all those involved who I know have worked extremely hard to ensure that people return home from hospital as soon as possible. This is a great result from the team.”