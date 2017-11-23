Memorial idea for bereaved parents of baby ashes scandal receives support from the British Ironwork Centre

A memorial to children involved in the Shrewsbury baby ashes scandal is being supported by The British Ironwork Centre.

More than 60 families were denied the ashes of their children after they were cremated at Emstrey Crematorium in Shrewsbury.

It is hoped that the memorial will be sited in Shrewsbury’s Quarry Park to offer some comfort to the bereaved families as the result of a collaboration between the Action for Ashes campaign group and the team at the BIC, based near Oswestry.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the BIC, said: “We reached out to offer some help with the design, to create a concept or favourable design for a memorial or focal point.

“We met with Action for Ashes, having worked on many ideas, to find something they would be happy with and a fitting tribute.

“The idea behind the hand-drawing by Graham Andrews, of an angel kneeling in the middle of two sitting platforms, is to give the parents comfort, with each being wrapped in a wing of feathers.

“We will offer the parents help and support to create the piece, or can recommend them to several other companies that would be equally able to offer the finish work, to an excellent standard.

Mr Knowles added: “For our part, we understand there’s little any group can do without an idea, and the visual artistry to support their vision.

“I hope that we can help by creating a fundraising point, not just at the British Ironworks, but also elsewhere too.”