British Ironworks Centre in Oswestry helps crown the best Welsh 'cake-off' bakers

The champion Welsh cake maker has been crowned – thanks to an Oswestry company.

A Welsh dragon trophy created by the British Ironworks Centre has been presented to a gran who won the title of top baker – and it was just her second attempt at making the iconic cakes.

Bev Marsh from Tywyn, Gwynedd, was chosen after a bake-off by cooks from around the country, all bidding to take the title at the first-ever Jones Crisps World Welsh Cake Championships.

She picked up a year’s supply of Jones crisps plus £150 and the specially-made trophy.

Judges said Bev’s cakes were tasty and perfectly cooked, with a melt-in-the-mouth quality.

Clive Knowles of the Ironworks said: “We were honoured to be asked to supply a trophy for the first-ever Jones Welsh Cake Championships. Welsh dragons feature in our most popular trophies and so using one seemed most apt for this contest.

“I was able to sample entries in the two categories of Traditional Welsh Cake and the Alternative Flavour section. They were lovely and real reminder of home baking at its very best.

“My congratulations go out to Bev Marsh, the winner of the Traditional category and overall champion Welsh Cakes maker, who will be receiving our trophy for her very tasty cakes.

“I hope she will she treasure the trophy and it will encourage her grandchildren to continue the family tradition of award-winning baking.”

The contest was part of the Llandudno Christmas Fayre.