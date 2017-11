Police investigate spate of St Martins shed break-ins

Police are investigating after a three separate shed break-ins in St Martins.

The first incident happened between Thursday, November 9 and Thursday, November 16, when a Hayter Harrier petrol lawn mower was stolen from a garden shed in Overton Road, St Martins (0259s 161117).

The next happened overnight between Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19, when a garden shed in Trevor Avenue, St Martins, was targeted and a Hayter lawn mower was taken. The householder heard a loud noise at around 3.45am but did not notice anything suspicious at the time (0190s 191117).

And the final break-in happened over the weekend between Friday, November 17 and Monday, November 20, when a garden shed in Overton Road, St Martins, was raided and a red Honda petrol lawn mower was stolen (0134s 201117).

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 quoting the relevant incident number.