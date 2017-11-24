Success for Derwen College students at national Skills Show

Students from Derwen College in Gobowen impressed judges at a national skills show as they returned with a string of accolades including Gold and Silver awards.

Hospitality and Catering students, Adam Richard and Joe Griffiths, won silver in the catering competition and gold in the table laying competition, respectively, while Land-Based Studies student Eleanor Trevalyan was awarded first place for her planting skills.

The representatives travelled to Birmingham’s NEC on Saturday for Inclusive Skills event at The Skills Show.

Meryl Green, vice chief executive officer and principal at Derwen College, said she was delighted with how the students had performed at the nation’s largest skills, apprenticeships and careers event.

She said: “What absolutely amazing news. Huge congratulations to Adam, Joe, Eleanor and all the students involved. What an achievement. Derwen College is so proud of them all.”

She added: “A massive thank you to all the staff involved in supporting the students to prepare for the Skills Show and on the day – it would not happen without them.”

Joe won his award for a Christmas-themed table setting which gained him full marks, while Adam’s silver-winning afternoon tea comprised of tiramisu, scones, cakes and meringues.

Both students had been working towards the show for months and were thrilled with their medals.

Adam said: “I was chuffed to bits. We worked very hard before and during the competition and were very happy to win.”

Six Land-Based Studies students took part in a showcase of horticultural skills. They were each given the task of planting up a seasonal pot under competition conditions, with expert guidance. The finished pots were then judged by three of the landscaping competition judges with Eleanor awarded first place.

Arran Holdsworth, LBS programme co-ordinator, said: “It was a fantastic effort by all six students, and the finished pots were all extremely impressive.”