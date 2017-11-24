Weston Rhyn teacher to launch book of Britain's 'forgotten queen'

A Weston Rhyn teacher will launch his latest book tonight.

Matthew Dennison’s The First Iron Lady – A Life of Caroline Ansbach focuses on the times of the wife of King George II, who reigned in the 18th century.

The Head of Classics at Moreton Hall School, has previously written the biographies of Beatrix Potter, Vita Sackville-West and Queen Victoria.

A spokesperson said: “Often compared to Catherine the Great or Elizabeth I, Caroline of Ansbach is the great queen Britain forgot it had; thinker, politician, schemer, patroness and matriarch.

“This brilliant biography offers a remarkable portrait of a woman of a great political astuteness and ambition, a radical icon of female power.”